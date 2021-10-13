The long arm of the Lord will pick us up

On October 15 each year, the Catholic Church commemorates St. Teresa of Avila. Certainly, there are many reasons to honor her: a holy woman, a mystic, the author of many spiritual works and the first woman named a Doctor of the Church (a special designation for saints whose theology was especially significant for the Church). She was also a woman who lived through much pain and many difficulties as she worked to reform the Carmelite order of nuns to whom she belonged in the 1500s. The gospel that is read on her day is from Jesus’ discourse to the apostles at the Last Supper as he tried to prepare them for what was coming in the days ahead. It is most consoling to hear Jesus say, as he said to St. Teresa and says to us now, “If you abide in me, and my words abide in you, ask for whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.” Earlier in this discourse, in the preceding chapter of John’s gospel, Jesus is even more reassuring. In it He repeats twice: “Do not let your hearts be troubled.” What fitting messages for us, especially now as we live with such uncertainty in our world.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO