More leaked Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II lens images

sonyalpharumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday at around 15:00 London time Sony will announce the new Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II lens. Here are a couple of new leaked images:. 100% reliable Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II lens specs:. It will be 30% lighter than the mark I (just around 1kg) Plus some...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

What an idea! Canon announced this enow RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens for virtual reality production

Canon just announced this new RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens. Here is the Press text:. Add a whole new dimension to your story with the RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye lens. As part of the EOS VR System – this lens paired with the EOS R5 updated with firmware 1.5.0 or higher and one of Canon’s VR software solutions – you can create immersive 3D that can be experienced when viewed on compatible head mount displays including the Oculus Quest 2 and more.* Viewers will be able to take in the scene with a vivid, wide field of view by simply moving their head. This is the world’s first digital interchangeable lens that can capture stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery to a single image sensor.*^ Now, creators can go from traditional stills or video shooting to stereoscopic 3D capture with a simple lens swap. The pairing of this lens and the EOS R5 camera brings high resolution video recording at up to 8K DCI 30p and 4K DCI 60p. With a beautifully engineered folded optical design, the dual high-performance L-series fisheye lenses combine imagery onto a single image sensor delivering impressive results to a single file. This can help simplify your workflow by eliminating the need to sync and stitch multiple video files. An integral part of the EOS VR System, Canon’s EOS VR Utility software can easily convert footage to your choice of editing software. For Adobe® Premiere Pro® users, the EOS VR Plug-in software can help streamline your editing process. Both paid subscription-based software solutions (currently in development with availability and details to follow on or about early 2022) allow for convenient post-production.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Press text: Sony Continues to Redefine Excellence in Imaging with the Introduction of the new FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II

Sony’s Newest G Master Lens Features Superb Resolution and Bokeh with Next-generation AF Performance in the World’s Lightest[i] Large-aperture Telephoto Zoom Lens. Fast, precise quiet AF (autofocus) and continuous AF tracking capabilities. Advanced features for video creators. World’s lightesti 200mm large-aperture telephoto zoom lens, approximately 29% lighter than the previous...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

RUMOR: Sony will launch the new FE 70-200 F2.8 GM OSS II this month!

I can now confirm that Sony will soon launch the new FE 70-200 F2.8 GM OSS II lens. Possibly on October 21 along the new Sony A7IV. This isn’t a surprise. I already wrote that Sony plans to update both GM zooms, the 24-70mm II and the 70-200mm II. What I am not sure yet is if also the 24-70mm GM II will be announced in October or if it’s going to be announced later. Hope to get info on this soon…
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Oss#Oss Ii#Fe
photographyblog.com

Sigma 90mm F2.8 DG DN Review

The Sigma 90mm F2.8 DG DN is a fast, short-telephoto prime lens for Sony Alpha full-frame and APS-C E-mount mirrorless cameras, where it provides a 135mm equivalent focal length. It's also available for Leica / Panasonic / Sigma L-mount cameras. This new lens is part of the Sigma I series...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Our rumors were right and therefore expect a new 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II lens soon too!

Sony 70-200mm GM II Lens at BHphoto, Adorama. FocusCamera. In Europe at FotoKoch DE, Calumet DE, WexUK, ParkUK. Already back in August I told you that we would get updated version of the current GM zooms. Now that we got the new 70-200mm GM II Lens it’s obvious that we will also get the new 24-70mm GM II within the next months. Probably the only question mark is the current worldwide chip and electronics part shortage. this might be the reason why Sony didn’t announce both GM II version at the same time. Canon, Sony, Olympus all announced lens and camera shipment delays because of this :(
ELECTRONICS
mirrorlessrumors.com

The new Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE parfocal lens gets announced in Thailans

This is odd: Samyang has officially announced their very first zoom lens in Thailand only. It is a 24-70mm f/2.8 FE parfocal lens that costs around $900. I wonder when it will be announced in the rest of the world…. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated...
AMAZON
Photofocus

My pandemic lens: The Sony 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3

During the beginning of the Covid 19 Pandemic, when I had to do a lot of camera work around New Jersey, there was a lot to consider to stay safe. One of the most important things was how to stay socially distant and flexible when I don’t know what to expect. Which lens would be the most useful? My thought was the Sony 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

LEAKED: New Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE autofocus and parfocal zoom Lens

A source sent me this first leaked image of a new Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 FE parfocal zoom lens. This is the first autfocus zoom lens from Samyang and it will now officially compete against other third party makers like Sigma and Tamron. **This post contains affiliate links and I will...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 review: interchangeable lens vlogging machine

The Alpha ZV-E10 is Sony’s newest addition to its lineup of mirrorless cameras. At $799.99 with Sony’s 16-50 lens ($699.99 for just the body), it is the company’s second attempt at making a vlogging-oriented camera and the successor to last year’s ZV-1. It adds a headphone jack, more battery life, a larger sensor, and most importantly, an interchangeable lens design.
ELECTRONICS
psu.com

More GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Images Continue To Leak Out

It seems like everything is starting to come at once regarding the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, with images from the game continuing to leak out on GTA Forums online, with images from the loading screens and achievement icons all leaking. These may seem like small bits of info, and...
VIDEO GAMES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

More Google Pixel 6 phone, Pixel Stand images leaked

Another day, new images and information about the upcoming Pixel 6 series are released. Google will make the official launch of the new Pixel phones on October 19. That is less than two weeks from today which means we can confirm everything we know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro soon. Master leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared several images not only of the Pixel phone but also of the second-generation Pixel Stand. These photos are closer to the final design as they appear to be legit.
CELL PHONES
sonyalpharumors.com

RUMOR: 70-200 GM II will be announced on week before A7 IV ?

I am really not sure about this rumor. But the new Sony 70-200 GM II lens might be announced next week already. A new source told me the lens will be announced a week before the A7IV launch on October 21. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be...
ELECTRONICS
froknowsphoto.com

SONY a7 IV SPECS LEAK!!! Nikon TEASES…

This FIX is brought to you by Squarespace. I’ve been using Squarespace for my personal portfolio website for over a decade at this point and I think you sould too. To get your 14 day free trial, head on over to http://squarespace.com/froknowsphoto , if you decide it’s for you, please use the code FroKnowsPhoto at checkout to get 10% off your first order.
ELECTRONICS
digitalrev.com

Canon R3 v Sony a9 II; battle of the speed kings

Canon’s R3 has caused huge waves in the camera market offering impressive specifications for professional level sports and wildlife photographers who need rapid burst rates and fast autofocus all wrapped into a robust full-frame mirrorless body. But how exactly does the new R3 compare against a big rival like the Sony a9 II, which was launched in October 2019? Well, to help you make the right buying decision, we’re drilling down into the specification sheets to compare the two premium cameras…
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

New 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II lens has an aperture ring?

Lats minute info form a new source: He told me the 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II lens has an aperture ring. Can trusted sources please confirm or deny this? Thanks!. 100% reliable Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II lens specs:. It will be 30% lighter then the mark I (just around 1kg)
ELECTRONICS

