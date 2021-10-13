Interventions for Basal Cell Carcinoma

Cindy Na-Young Kang, BMSc; Monica Shah, BSc; Jerry Tan, MD, FRCPC. The diagnosis and classification of rosacea has been modified to reflect presenting features. On exclusion of differentials, the diagnosis of rosacea is based on the presence of either (1) phymatous changes, or (2) centrofacial persistent erythema. In their absence, diagnosis can be established by presence of any two of: flushing/transient erythema, papules and pustules, telangiectases, or ocular manifestations. Management of rosacea depends on presenting feature(s), their severity, and impact. General management includes gentle skin care, sun protection, and trigger avoidance. Evidence-based treatment recommendations include topical brimonidine and oxymetazoline for persistent erythema; topical azelaic acid, ivermectin, metronidazole, minocycline and oral doxycycline, tetracycline and isotretinoin for papules and pustules; vascular lasers and light devices for telangiectases; and omega-3 fatty acids and cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion for ocular rosacea. While surgical or laser therapy can be considered for clinically noninflamed phyma, there are no trials on their utility. Combination therapies include topical brimonidine with topical ivermectin, or topical metronidazole with oral doxycycline. Topical metronidazole, topical ivermectin, and topical azelaic acid are appropriate for maintenance therapy. In conclusion, the updated phenotype approach, based on presenting clinical features, is the foundation for current diagnosis, classification, and treatment of rosacea.
