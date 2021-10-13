CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interventions for Basal Cell Carcinoma

J. Thomson; S. Hogan; J. Leonardi-Bee; H. C. Williams; F. J. Bath-Hextall. Background: Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common cancer affecting white-skinned individuals, and the worldwide incidence is increasing. Although rarely fatal, BCC is associated with significant morbidity and costs. Objectives: To assess the effects of interventions for...

verywellhealth.com

What Is Adrenocortical Carcinoma?

Adrenocortical carcinoma, or cancer of the adrenal cortex, is a rare form of cancer that affects the outer layer of the adrenal glands. These glands are located on top of both kidneys and produce hormones that regulate important body processes. This type of cancer occurs in less than one person...
CANCER
Medscape News

Keratinocyte Carcinoma Incidence and Mortality on the Rise

(Reuters Health) - Non-melanoma basal and squamous cell skin cancer incidence surged 30% between 2003 and 2017, a study of residents in Ontario, Canada, suggests. Researchers examined data from administrative health claims databases and from death certificates for adult residents of Ontario between 1998 and 2017. They calculated the incidence and mortality of keratinocyte carcinoma, with subgroup analysis by sex, age, and income quintile.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Role of Early Intervention in GVHD Treatment

John DiPersio, MD, PhD: My feeling about how to intervene for both of these diseases is that for acute GVHD [graft-vs-host disease]—that initial recognition of the antigen and the expansion of the donor T cells—if you want to prevent severe GVHD, you’ve got to intervene relatively early, not late. For chronic GVHD, the initial defect is occurring early on. The stem cells that become T cells in the recipient are educated in the peripheral lymph nodes and the thymus of the recipient. Even though the thymus is involuted in adults, it still functions a little. That process of clonal deletion, peripheral tolerance, or central tolerance is abnormal because the cells that do that selection have been damaged.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Tremelimumab/Durvalumab Combo Safe and Efficacious for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Tremelimumab plus durvalumab demonstrated encouraging safety and efficacy data compared with single agent durvalumab and tremelimumab in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The combination of tremelimumab plus durvalumab (Imfinzi) produced the most promising risk/benefit profile in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) compared with single agent tremelimumab or durvalumab, according...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Investigating TACE With Nivolumab in Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Arndt Vogel, MD, discusses the trial design of IMMUTACE, which is evaluating the efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of intermediate-stage hepatocellular carcinoma. Arndt Vogel, MD, the managing senior consultant and professor in the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology at Hannover Medical School, discusses...
CANCER
Medscape News

Detection of Lung Cancer in Primary Care 'Inadequate and Leading to Delayed Diagnoses'

The diagnosis of lung cancer following symptomatic patient presentation to primary care is inadequate and needs to improve, according to the latest safety investigation report by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB). HSIB research shows that estimated five-year survival rates in the UK are among the lowest in Europe, reflecting...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Singal Explains Options for Frontline Treatment in Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma Care

A 77-year-old woman presented to her primary care physician with abdominal pain and fatigue. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable, Amit Singal, MD, medical director of the Liver Tumor Program, clinical chief of Hepatology, professor of internal medicine, Dedman Family Scholar in Clinical Care, Willis C. Maddrey, MD distinguished chair in Liver Disease, Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, UT Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas, TX, led a group of peers in a discussion about a 77-year-old patient with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
DALLAS, TX
cancernetwork.com

Cisplatin Plus Gemcitabine Demonstrates Superiority Over Cisplatin/Gemcitabine Plus Berzosertib in Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma did not derive further benefit from the addition of berzosertib to cisplatin and gemcitabine. Treatment with cisplatin and gemcitabine appears to be more efficacious than berzosertib, cisplatin, and gemcitabine in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma, according to the results of a phase 2 study (NCT02567409) published in JAMA Oncology.
CANCER
Nature.com

Major pulmonary resection after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in potentially resectable stage III non-small cell lung carcinoma

The aim of this study was to identify predictors of postoperative outcome and survival of locally advanced non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) resections after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation. Medical records of all patients with clinical stage III potentially resectable NSCLC initially treated by neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation followed by major pulmonary resections were retrieved from the databases of four Israeli Medical Centers between 1999 to 2019. The 124 suitable patients included, 86 males (69.4%) and 38 females (30.6%), with an average age of 64.2Â years (range 37"“82) and an average hospital stay of 12.6Â days (range 5"“123). Complete resection was achieved in 92.7% of the patients, while complete pathologic response was achieved in 35.5%. The overall readmission rate was 16.1%. The overall 5-year survival rate was 47.9%. One patient (0.8%) had local recurrence. Postoperative complications were reported in 49.2% of the patients, mainly atrial fibrillation (15.9%) and pneumonia (13.7%), empyema (10.3%), and early bronchopleural fistula (7.3%). The early in-hospital mortality rate was 6.5%, and the 6-month mortality rate was 5.6%. Pre-neoadjuvant bulky mediastinal disease (lymph nodes"‰>"‰20Â mm) (p"‰="‰0.034), persistent postoperative N2 disease (p"‰="‰0.016), R1 resection (p"‰="‰0.027), preoperative N2 multistation disease (p"‰="‰0.053) and postoperative stage IIIA (p"‰="‰0.001) emerged as negative predictive factors for survival. Our findings demonstrate that neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in locally advanced potentially resectable NSCLC, followed by major pulmonary resection, is a beneficial approach in selected cases.
CANCER
reviewofoptometry.com

At-Home Dichoptic Therapy Effective Amblyopia Intervention

Glasses remain the mainstay option for most cases of amblyopia but newer, computer-based options may allow kids to skip this method. Photo: Erin Jenewein, OD. Digital therapeutics are becoming increasingly common in the management and treatment of various diseases and conditions such as ADHD, asthma, insomnia and substance abuse disorder. Now, software-based intervention is even being used for patients with amblyopia, the number one cause of visual impairment in childhood, affecting around 3% of children. Dichoptic therapy is an approach that aims to rebalance visual stimuli between the eyes, thereby reducing suppressive interactions in the visual cortex. To make this treatment accessible to patients at home, researchers developed and conducted a trial using Luminopia One, a technology designed to deliver dichoptic amblyopia therapy through an interactive patient experience. Note: the manufacturer funded this study.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Case Report: Lung Cancer Shrinks in Patient Using CBD Oil

A case report describes the dramatic shrinkage of a tumor to a quarter of its original size in a patient with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had declined conventional treatment, continued smoking, and who later revealed that she was ingesting cannabidiol (CBD) oil. The patient was an 80-year-old woman.
CANCER
Medscape News

Epidemiology of Gallbladder Cancer in the Unites States

Motasem Alkhayyat; Mohannad Abou Saleh; Thabet Qapaja; Mohammad Abureesh; Ashraf Almomani; Emad Mansoor; Prabhleen Chahal. Background: Gallbladder cancer (GBC) is the most common neoplasm of the biliary tract with the lowest rates of survival. Most GBCs are adenocarcinomas that arise from the epithelial lining of the gallbladder. There are limited data in the literature regarding the epidemiology of GBC. Using a large database, we aim to describe the epidemiology using a US population database.
CANCER
Medscape News

FDA OKs Adjuvant Atezolizumab for Early-Stage Lung Cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new indication for the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) — the adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with stage II to IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have PD-L1 expression ≥ 1%. The agency also approved the Ventana...
CANCER
Daily Republic

Ask Dr. Scott: Vaccinations are life-saving interventions

Several years ago, I invited an anti-vaccination advocate to give a talk to doctors in a hospital where I served as head of medical education. At the time, it rather amazed me to see a colleague express implacable opposition to measles-mumps-rubella vaccination. He expressed concern with a reported autism causal link, subsequently discredited.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Medscape News

Rosacea: An Update in Diagnosis, Classification and Management

Cindy Na-Young Kang, BMSc; Monica Shah, BSc; Jerry Tan, MD, FRCPC. The diagnosis and classification of rosacea has been modified to reflect presenting features. On exclusion of differentials, the diagnosis of rosacea is based on the presence of either (1) phymatous changes, or (2) centrofacial persistent erythema. In their absence, diagnosis can be established by presence of any two of: flushing/transient erythema, papules and pustules, telangiectases, or ocular manifestations. Management of rosacea depends on presenting feature(s), their severity, and impact. General management includes gentle skin care, sun protection, and trigger avoidance. Evidence-based treatment recommendations include topical brimonidine and oxymetazoline for persistent erythema; topical azelaic acid, ivermectin, metronidazole, minocycline and oral doxycycline, tetracycline and isotretinoin for papules and pustules; vascular lasers and light devices for telangiectases; and omega-3 fatty acids and cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion for ocular rosacea. While surgical or laser therapy can be considered for clinically noninflamed phyma, there are no trials on their utility. Combination therapies include topical brimonidine with topical ivermectin, or topical metronidazole with oral doxycycline. Topical metronidazole, topical ivermectin, and topical azelaic acid are appropriate for maintenance therapy. In conclusion, the updated phenotype approach, based on presenting clinical features, is the foundation for current diagnosis, classification, and treatment of rosacea.
DRINKS
verywellhealth.com

How Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Is Treated

Treatment for adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC or AdCC), a rare type of cancer that affects glandular tissue, is determined by your medical care team based on several factors. Treatment typically includes surgical removal of the cancerous tissues along with some form of additional therapy, usually radiation therapy. This article discusses...
CANCER
Nature.com

Protein co-expression network-based profiles revealed from laser-microdissected cancerous cells of lung squamous-cell carcinomas

No therapeutic targets have been identified for lung squamous cell cancer (SqCC) which is the second most prevalent lung cancer because its molecular profiles remain unclear. This study aimed to unveil disease-related protein networks by proteomic and bioinformatic assessment of laser-microdissected cancerous cells from seven SqCCs compared with eight representative lung adenocarcinomas. We identified three network modules significant to lung SqCC using weighted gene co-expression network analysis. One module was intrinsically annotated to keratinization and cell proliferation of SqCC, accompanied by hypoxia-induced aerobic glycolysis, in which key regulators were activated (HIF1A, ROCK2, EFNA1-5) and highly suppressed (KMT2D). The other two modules were significant for translational initiation, nonsense-mediated mRNA decay, inhibited cell death, and interestingly, eIF2 signaling, in which key regulators, MYC and MLXIPL, were highly activated. Another key regulator LARP1, the master regulator in cap-dependent translation, was highly suppressed although upregulations were observed for hub proteins including EIF3F and LARP1 targeted ribosomal proteins, among which PS25 is the key ribosomal protein in IRES-dependent translation. Our results suggest an underlying progression mechanism largely caused by switching to the cap-independent, IRES-dependent translation of mRNA subsets encoding oncogenic proteins. Our findings may help to develop therapeutic strategies to improve patient outcomes.
CANCER
Nature.com

CHD1L augments autophagy-mediated migration of hepatocellular carcinoma through targeting ZKSCAN3

Autophagy is an important biological process in normal cells. However, how it affects tumor progression still remains poorly understood. Herein, we demonstrated that the oncogenic protein Chromodomain-helicase-DNA-binding-protein 1-like gene (CHD1L) might promote HCC cells migration and metastasis through autophagy. CHD1L could bind to the promotor region of Zinc finger with KRAB and SCAN domain 3 (ZKSCAN3), a pivotal autophagy suppressor, and inhibit its transcription. We established inducible CHD1L conditional knockout cell line (CHD1L-iKO cell) and found that the deletion of CHD1L significantly increased ZKSCAN3 expression both at mRNA and protein level. Deletion of CHD1L impaired the autophagic flux and migration of HCC cells, while specifically inhibiting ZKSCAN3 blocked these effects. Further exploration demonstrated that the enhanced tumor cell migration and metastasis induced by CHD1L was mediated through ZKSCAN3-induced autophagic degradation of Paxillin. In summary, we have characterized a previously unknown function of CHD1L in regulating tumor migration via ZKSCAN3-mediated autophagy in HCC. Further inhibition of CHD1L and its downstream autophagy signaling might shed new light on cancer therapeutics.
CANCER
Medscape News

Trending Clinical Topic: COVID Antiviral Drug

Each week, we identify one top search term, speculate about what caused its popularity, and provide an infographic on a related condition. If you have thoughts about what's trending and why, share them with us on Twitter or Facebook. Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Few JAK Inhibitor Users Have Reduced Response to COVID Vaccines

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients who are being treated with Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors overall show a high immune response rate to COVID-19 vaccination, one that matches the rates seen in patients on other immunosuppressants, a new study has found.
SCIENCE

