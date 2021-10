West Virginia’s Senate has approved a new congressional map that would divide the state in two districts along a north-south line. If that map passes both chambers of the Legislature, it could result in a 2022 Republican primary matchup between incumbents David McKinley of Wheeling and Alex Mooney of Charles Town. The other incumbent, Carol Miller of Huntington, would be on her own in the southern district.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO