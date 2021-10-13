Hendrick: NASCAR needs to halt Elliott and Harvick spat

CONCORD, N.C. — Kevin Harvick was going to get his revenge on Chase Elliott, believing somewhere and somehow, he'd even the score after Elliott cost him a win last month. When Harvick delivered his payback, it nearly knocked the reigning NASCAR champion out of the playoffs. But karma then flipped on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Harvick wrecked himself right out of the playoffs for the earliest elimination of his career when he crashed into the wall as Elliott closed on his bumper.