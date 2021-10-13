CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeman's HR sends Braves to NLCS ... again

By Paul Newberry The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves will get another chance to finish the job they came agonizingly close to achieving a year ago. It doesn’t matter at all that they had fewer wins than any other playoff team. Freeman hit an improbable, tiebreaking homer off Milwaukee closer Josh...

www.decaturdaily.com

