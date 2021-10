Balance is essential for our well being and you need that in your life before you ever are in a crisis As a military spouse I learned early in our marriage that I was going to have to be strong, independent, and capable of being on my own. Once we had kids I knew that I was their primary care giver the majority of the time. I had to create the balance and be the constant in our lives. To me, balance is emotional, physical, and spiritual and is different for each individual but you need to do whatever it takes to achieve your balance.

