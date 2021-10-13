CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, DE

Newark Historical Society celebrates its 40th anniversary

Newark Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newark Historical Society celebrated its 40th anniversary Tuesday night with an event that drew approximately 50 people to the Newark Senior Center. Museum curator Mary Torbey gave a presentation about the history of Newark, and the event also included refreshments and raffles. Founded in 1981, the organization collects and preserves Newark history, runs a museum in the old Newark train station, and organizes historical walking tours and presentations. To read more about the organization's history, click here.

www.newarkpostonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
Newark, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Society
Newark, DE
Government
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Curator#40th Anniversary#The Newark Senior Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy