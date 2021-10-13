Newark Historical Society celebrates its 40th anniversary

The Newark Historical Society celebrated its 40th anniversary Tuesday night with an event that drew approximately 50 people to the Newark Senior Center. Museum curator Mary Torbey gave a presentation about the history of Newark, and the event also included refreshments and raffles. Founded in 1981, the organization collects and preserves Newark history, runs a museum in the old Newark train station, and organizes historical walking tours and presentations. To read more about the organization's history, click here.