Ronald Emil “Doc” Angelici, DDS left this world in peace on September 21, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. He was born to Amedeo and Emily Angelici on November 2, 1937 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He received a degree in dentistry from UT Dental College, Memphis. HE chose Collierville, Tenn. to start his practice in 1966, and was one of only two dentists at the time. He took great pride in his dentistry and his patients. He practiced in Collierville for 50 years until his retirement, and considered Collierville his hometown. After his retirement he enjoyed his horses, bird dogs, traveling and watching old westerns.