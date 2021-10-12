CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collierville, TN

Olivia Carrisalez King

By Jennifer Deshazo
colliervilleh-i.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Carrisalez King, 70, of Collierville died on Thursday, September 23, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Born in San Patricio County, Texas, she attended Gregory-Portland schools and later earned an associate’s degree. Olivia was a devoted mother and Navy wife raising three children. Upon her husband’s retirement from the Navy, she worked for DuPont, Memphis National Golf Club, and Collierville Elementary School as a financial secretary.

colliervilleh-i.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Collierville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Brothers And Sisters#Navy#Dupont

Comments / 0

Community Policy