Olivia Carrisalez King
Olivia Carrisalez King, 70, of Collierville died on Thursday, September 23, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Born in San Patricio County, Texas, she attended Gregory-Portland schools and later earned an associate’s degree. Olivia was a devoted mother and Navy wife raising three children. Upon her husband’s retirement from the Navy, she worked for DuPont, Memphis National Golf Club, and Collierville Elementary School as a financial secretary.colliervilleh-i.com
