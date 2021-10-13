Illinois is on the road to climate action, but, it's a long trip
After five years of turbulent efforts, Illinois finally achieved its next big step in climate action. First forming as the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, multiple environmental groups then had to prevail over utility company scandals, changes in political leadership, threats by organized labor and challenges from environmental justice groups. Finally, in mid-September 2021, Gov. Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) into law. This was a hard fought, major feat that deserves our admiration and appreciation.www.dailyherald.com
