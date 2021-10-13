CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois is on the road to climate action, but, it's a long trip

By Mike Zanillo Guest columnist
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

After five years of turbulent efforts, Illinois finally achieved its next big step in climate action. First forming as the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, multiple environmental groups then had to prevail over utility company scandals, changes in political leadership, threats by organized labor and challenges from environmental justice groups. Finally, in mid-September 2021, Gov. Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) into law. This was a hard fought, major feat that deserves our admiration and appreciation.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Saving Maine’s foliage through climate action

Letters submitted by BDN readers, edited and verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. A recent article written by the Associated Press and published in the Bangor Daily News detailed the threat that climate change currently poses to New England’s seasons. Northeastern states will have to...
MAINE STATE
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland.com

Ohio ratepayers continue to bail out coal plants, including one in Indiana, because of House Bill 6: Capitol Letter

Power play: While state lawmakers have repealed House Bill 6′s $1 billion-plus bailout of nuclear power plants, another (still remaining) part of the bill could end up costing Ohio ratepayers even more to subsidize two coal-fired power plants, one of which is in Indiana. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, there’s a bipartisan effort underway to repeal the coal subsidies, but right now there doesn’t seem to be the votes needed to pass such a measure.
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Indiana coal plant keeps getting money from Ohio energy customers

(The Center Square) – An Indiana coal plant continues to receive subsidies from Ohio energy ratepayers despite efforts from lawmakers to whittle away at the scandal-ridden House Bill 6 passed more than two years ago. Ohio state Reps. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Jeffrey Crossman, D-Parma, toured the Clifty Creek Coal...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Organized Labor#Climate#Jobs Act
13abc.com

Poison Hemlock overspreading in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Poison Hemlock is invasive, brought to the US from Europe centuries ago. But experts say its coverage is exploding, and so is the danger. Amy Stone is an Extension Educator of Agriculture and Natural Resources with the Ohio State University. “It’s very toxic to mammals, to humans and animals,” she tells 13abc. “It’s a concern, both in urban areas, and then also in rural areas where people may have livestock.”
OHIO STATE
Daily Montanan

Billings mayor emphasizes city’s diversity as Montana opens doors to more immigrants

The opening words, “Asato ma sad gamaya” didn’t exactly roll off Billings Mayor Bill Cole’s tongue, but they were said sincerely as he opened an otherwise normal city council meeting in the state’s largest city. However, it may have been the first time a city meeting began with a traditional Hindu prayer, recited in Sanskrit. […] The post Billings mayor emphasizes city’s diversity as Montana opens doors to more immigrants appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
cambridgema.gov

Climate Protection Action Committee

The Climate Protection Action Committee (CPAC) is an advisory group to the City Manager on local climate change policy and implementation. The agenda for the meeting is posted on the CPAC webpage. Due to the pandemic, the meeting will only be held in a virtual format on Zoom. To attend...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
KREX

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

(AP) — An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WEHT/WTVW

IN Focus: Sen. Todd Young and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discuss Indiana’s economic recovery

INDIANAPOLIS – On this week’s edition of IN Focus, we’re taking a deep dive on Indiana’s economic recovery from the pandemic.  With Congress dealing with issues of national security and a slowing supply chain impacting our economy, Indiana Senator Todd Young sat down with Statehouse Reporter Kristen Eskow to discuss where he stands on many […]
INDIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Economists pan Ohio coal subsidies

Coal subsidies passed in 2019 as part of a historically corrupt energy law are of no help to the state’s economy, the vast majority of a panel of academic economists said in a survey that was released Monday. Of the 22 economists responding, 21 disagreed with the proposition that “subsidies for coal plants paid for […] The post Economists pan Ohio coal subsidies appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Bay effort gains climate focus

A new directive signed by leaders of the Chesapeake Bay Program wisely elevates climate change to a major concern affecting all aspects of its work to clean the watershed and protect the bay for future generations. As Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam, chair of the program’s executive council, said at a signing ceremony early in October, the new emphasis on climate change “is critically important ...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
122K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy