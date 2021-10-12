CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 7 Football Roundup

By Dion Martorano
Journal & Topics
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at how the Journal-area football teams performed in week 7:. Loyola Academy 40, Providence Catholic 0: Loyola Academy (7-0) proved again why they are the best team in Class 8A as they put on a clinic against Providence Catholic (3-4). With Loyola’s top two running backs, Marco Maldonado (75 carries, 598 yards, 12 TD) and Mike Regan (81 carries, 349 yards, 2 TD), both not seeing any action on offense, you might think the Ramblers would have struggled. Nope. Next man up got the job done as the Ramblers spread the ball around on offense, using seven players to pick up yards on the ground, two quarterbacks and eight different receivers. Will Nimesheim (6 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 40 yards, 1 TD) was able to score twice for Loyola, while Jake Stearney (6-for-8 passing, 84 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT) and junior Luke Collins (7-for-9 passing, 73 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 3 carries, 13 yards, 1 TD) split duties at quarterback. Luke tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to brother Danny Collins. It was Danny Collins’ 30th catch of the season as he surpassed 400 yards overall this year (409 yards). James Kreutz also got a shot to run for once and scored from 2-yards out in the opening quarter, something his father, 6-time Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz, never got to do in 195 NFL games. Loyola led 21-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at half. Despite the dominance this season, this was Loyola’s first shutout of the season on defense. The Ramblers defense held Providence to four first downs and 56 yards total on 38 plays. Loyola’s Jose Sango also forced a safety in the third quarter.

