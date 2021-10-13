In your county

AtlanticBlood drives: The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage. All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-73-2767. Absecon — noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 21, Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Ave.; 1 to 6 p.m., Oct. 25, Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road; Egg Harbor Township — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19, Elks Lodge 2563, 1815 Somers Point Road; 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, Trinity Justice Lodge 79, 563 Zion Road; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31, Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave.; Margate — 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave.; Northfield — 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road; Pleasantville — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Recreation Center, 411 Brighton Ave.; Somers Point — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22, VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road.