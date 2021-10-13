CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Peugeot 405 GRi | Spotted

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI realise that this will be too mundane, too everyday, to raise an eyebrow with some. But is it that everyday? When was the last time you saw a Peugeot 405 pass by? A while ago, I'd wager. And in this condition? Probably not since Chumbawamba were telling you to get up again. Admittedly I was on the lookout for something grander than a GRi - from time to time, I search the classifieds for a 405 Mi16 or, as they're better known these days, unicorns. If you see one come up, do let me know.

Pistonheads

Citroen DS | Spotted

41,000 miles in 51 years. Crikey. If you're the kind of person that gets the hots for a low-miler, no doubt that'll have you chomping at the bit from the off. We're talking a little over 800 miles a year, folks, but for me, this particular Citroën DS piqued my interest because, well, it's a DS. And before you harangue me for that, yes, I am as much of a sucker for sports cars as anyone. Matt's verdant Porsche 911 GT3 is right there at the fruity end of my automotive appreciation spectrum - but, at the other end, I am a bit of a softy for something, well, soft. And we've all heard tales of how soft a DS is; how they were used as camera cars to track the horses down racecourses, because nothing in the world could absorb divots like the DS's hydropneumatic domes.
Pistonheads

Ferrari SF90 Stradale | Spotted

With a new 2,000hp hypercar announced seemingly every month, it can be easy to forget how much the current Ferrari range has achieved. Once initial launch hysteria has died down, attention - fairly or otherwise - tends to move onto the next thing. Or, in the case of Ferrari, the forthcoming SUV. But think about some of the cars from the last few years: the 812 Superfast probably had the best V12 engine and dual-clutch gearbox ever, the F8 Tributo has essentially put the 488 Pista experience into wider production, and the GTC4 Lusso proved even four-seat Ferraris can have a wild side.
Pistonheads

2021 BMW M440i xDrive Convertible | PH Review

The BMW M3 and, latterly, M4 Convertibles have always been curious cars. For every single generation back to the 1980s, when BMW has consistently espoused the benefits of motorsport breeding for its M car icon, so too has it offered a drop-top version. Adding weight and inevitably dulling responsive always seemed counterintuitive when you consider the M3 mantra - yet the cabs have always existed, and they've proved popular, too.
Pistonheads

BMW reveals 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition

It can seem like barely a day passes without another BMW grille in the news. This time round, it's not doing itself any favours. The new 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition features something called an 'Iconic Glow Kidney Grille', which uses LEDs to illuminate the front end and give the model "a unique radiance".
Pistonheads

2021 Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Pro | PH Review

Electrification is moving plenty of goalposts, none more so than when it comes to the new Volvo C40 Twin Pro. Two statistics highlight the braveness of the new world we find ourselves in, firstly that this is a mall rat junior SUV packing a seriously impressive 402hp. But the second will be more surprising to those who haven't been paying attention to EV prices: that the launch-spec C40 is going to cost a very serious £57,400 for the small minority of customers who buy one outright. That makes it more expensive than an entry level XC90.
Pistonheads

Rover 800 Sterling for sale

When it comes to cars, perhaps nothing is quite so 1990s as the executive saloon from a mass market manufacturer. They were all at it, desperate to grab a slice of the profitable premium pie: Honda, Ford, Vauxhall, Nissan, Peugeot, Citroen, Mazda and Toyota were all keen to muscle in on a patch so comfortably occupied by the Germans. Now they've all thought better of it, with Ford's Vignale models recently being dropped and only the Toyota Camry still on sale. Yes, really, there's a new one.
Pistonheads

Michelin Pilot Exalto now available in new sizes

We all know the importance of a quality tyre, but we're all just as aware that sourcing them can be difficult. Nobody wants to skimp on performance, though if your car needs tyres and the right rubber isn't available, what do you do? The feeling is especially acute for those with modern classics, typically running much smaller wheels and narrower tyres than is the norm for newer cars. Even a VW Up GTI now uses a 17-inch rim, which was standard for a Golf GTI as recently as the mid-2000s.
104.1 WIKY

Peugeot CEO says nearly 20% of European sales through August electrified

LONDON (Reuters) – The head of Stellantis NV’s Peugeot brand said on Tuesday that during the first eight months of 2021 nearly 20% of the vehicles it sold in Europe were electrified. Speaking at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit, Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson said that almost one fifth of sales...
Pistonheads

2021 Morgan CX-T | PH Review

In a sensible world full of very sensible (but often quite dull) cars, the distinctly - perhaps wantonly - unsensible Morgan CX-T is most welcome. Aimed at evoking Morgan's overland heritage, but using the latest aluminium CX platform, the concept is arguably the perfect amalgamation of old and new. A designer's doodle greenlit by a senior figure at Investindustrial and built in collaboration with RallyRaid, the CX-T is the sort of creation we've all dreamed of (because lightweight off-road sports cars are always cool) brought to life for just eight customers. Consider it a gentrified Ariel Nomad. And who wouldn't want one of those?
Pistonheads

Subaru Impreza STI R205 | High Mile Club

On the face of it, this Subaru Impreza STI R205 looks a little risky, at least by the standards of the hewn-from-granite German metal that often features here on a Monday morning. It's an Impreza, first off; these were never cars designed for gently accruing miles at a motorway cruise. The keen among you will know that the R205 was a Japanese Domestic Market only car, too - therefore all the paperwork that comes with it is in Japanese. Which might be unhelpful. And it's hardly like you'll be ringing up the old dealer to verify service records...
Pistonheads

2022 Morgan Plus Four | PH Review

Though faced with the unenviable job of replacing longstanding and much-loved Morgans, the current Plus Four and Plus Six were very easy to like. It helped, of course, that they were both faster, more modern, and better to drive than their predecessors - and yet still instantly recognisable as products of the Pickersleigh Road factory. Realistically, they couldn't have hoped to achieve much more out of the gate.
Pistonheads

Porsche launches 3D-printed seats

It can feel sometimes like there's so much 3D-printed stuff out there that the next bit of news will be a 3D-printed 3D printer. But some developments are more interesting than most; into that category we're going to file Porsche's new 3D-printed seats. Well, that's the headline anyway. These are...
Pistonheads

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT | PH Review

So here it is, the Mustang you've possibly not been waiting for. Where previous versions of the Mach-E were mostly mainstream entries in the all-important battery-powered SUV segment, the GT model is Ford's belated attempt to offer customers a level of performance befitting its appropriated nameplate. No, not with a fire-breathing V8, but rather a brace electric motors offering a combined 487hp and the face-squashing prospect of 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds - a sprint time so brief that Ford has never claimed it of a five-seat European model before.
Pistonheads

Aston Martin V8 Vantage | Spotted

The 2005-2018 Aston Martin Vantage is a car we talk about a lot on PH, with good reason. What was a handsome and desirable new sports car for Aston in the 2000s only became more appealing as its popularity ensured a good supply of secondhand ones. Coupe or Roadster, manual or auto, V8 or V12, there was a Vantage for almost every buyer.
Pistonheads

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S | PH Review

At the risk of (re)starting an almighty hoo-ha, can we all agree on one thing? It's the old trope about the pointlessness of the sports SUV genre. For example, this Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is, in any meaningful sense, as useful as a retriever with no nose. Despite AMG's unquestionable skills, basic laws of physics dictate that the C63 S will corner with more alacrity, and, at the same time, pretty much everything that's bolted on to the GLE in Affalterbach will prove detrimental to its capacity to climb mountains.
MotorBiscuit

Is Blind-Spot Monitoring Worth It?

If you have been shopping around for a new car, you have most probably come across blind-spot monitoring either on the options list or as a standard feature. If you are still confused about what to make of this car safety technology, we can help you with that. While the feature is a fantastic convenience, is it really worth spending extra money on?
KTLA

U.S. investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600K diesel Ram trucks

U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power. The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday […]
