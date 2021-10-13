Peugeot 405 GRi | Spotted
I realise that this will be too mundane, too everyday, to raise an eyebrow with some. But is it that everyday? When was the last time you saw a Peugeot 405 pass by? A while ago, I'd wager. And in this condition? Probably not since Chumbawamba were telling you to get up again. Admittedly I was on the lookout for something grander than a GRi - from time to time, I search the classifieds for a 405 Mi16 or, as they're better known these days, unicorns. If you see one come up, do let me know.www.pistonheads.com
