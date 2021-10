The HEINEKEN Company is innovating its 157 years old business with data and analytics. Recommendation systems increasingly support our business processes by filtering information for insights. For example, a system for our sales squad in advising bars on their beer portfolio. However, our international scale is both a benefit and a challenge. Our goal is to leverage our international presence and harmonize the recommender infrastructure across subsidiaries. With the Machine Learning Operations method, we create standardized recommender systems on the Azure platform. A culture of self-service, automation, and collaboration enables us to scale recommender systems to local subsidiaries fast. This work was accepted to the RecSys conference.

