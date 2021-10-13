Scream Trailer | Ghostface Is Back In A Familiar Scene Paying Homage To The Original
Do you like scary movies? Oh boy you know we do. It’s been twenty-five years since that phrase gained a little more meaning in the horror film genre. In 1996 we were introduced to Wes Craven’s slasher film, Scream. With several sequels and a television series completed, Paramount Pictures is ready to release the fifth film of the franchise titled, Scream. Today was they treated us with the release of the first trailer for the film which you can check out down below!lrmonline.com
Comments / 0