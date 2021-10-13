CABOT — Lonnie D. Seaton, 63, of Cabot, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Lonnie was born March 16, 1958, to the late William and Dorothy (Bowman) Seaton. Lonnie was a member of the United Steel Workers and had worked at Commonwealth Rolled Products for over 20 years. He loved the UK Wildcats, softball, basketball, hunting, NASCAR, spending time outdoors, but especially spending time with his family and his grandkids. He was the best dad to his girls, always going above and beyond. He was a great papaw and was always laughing.