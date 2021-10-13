CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philpot, KY

Howard R. 'Cotton' Davis

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward R. “Cotton” Davis, 92, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Drakesboro to the late Othor Randall and Lucy May Davis. Cotton served in both Korea and Vietnam with the U.S. Army for 22 years, with much of that time being an executive chef. He was a founding member of Cornerstone Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing and hunting. But above all, he loved spending time with his family and enjoyed visits from his children and grandchildren.

