Several employees have warned Blue Origin that the work culture at the Jeff Bezos-owned space venture is dysfunctional and toxic, and is holding the company back from success.A Washington Post report, which was based on interviews with more than 20 current and former Blue Origin employees and others with close ties to the company, describes a workplace with “systemic” problems, a “loss of trust in Blue’s leadership” and a “toxic culture.”One former employee described management as having an “authoritarian bro culture,” and reported condescension and harassment towards women. In 2019, the company fired its head of recruiting after employees...

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO