Can you believe we are already gearing up for week 6 of the High School Football season? Notre Dame travels once again this week to Welsh to take on a perennial participant in the playoffs. After winning last week in Cecilia, the Pios are ready to kick off the second season with district play. Ed Perkins and Peyton McDaniel will have the call from Welsh tonight starting at 6:45. The kickoff is 7 PM.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 DAYS AGO