Russell L. Schureck, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 19, 1962, in Louisville to the late Raymon and Emma Jean Wright Schureck. Rusty enjoyed spending time with family, especially his two daughters and granddaughter. He was very strong in his faith and was the type of man who would do anything for anyone at anytime. Rusty was the proudest Peepaw and was adorned by his granddaughter and all his granddogs. He just had that special tenderness with them all. Rusty loved with all his heart.