Elizabeth Pauline Fulkerson, 87, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Hermitage Healthcare. Elizabeth Pauline was born Jan. 5, 1934, to the late Lawrence and Nellie Strobel of Stanley. She was a homemaker and worked at the Executive Inn for 17 years. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.