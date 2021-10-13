FRISCO, Texas — Elizabeth Anne Saucerman Paris, 92, formerly of Owensboro, KY, was surrounded by family when she passed away in Frisco, Texas on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. She was born Jan. 11, 1929, in Jasonville, Indiana, to Goldia and Orville Saucerman. She began playing piano at the age of 3 and was regularly playing for church services at the United Methodist Church of Jasonville by the age of 5. She was a gifted pianist, and her love for music would last a lifetime. She studied piano at DePauw University, graduating in 1949 with honors, and went on to earn her master’s degree from Boston University in 1950.