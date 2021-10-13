CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway's Flyr to lease six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s Flyr airline has said it would lease six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Air Lease Corp, with deliveries of the jets during the first half of 2022. There is also an option for four more aircraft with delivery in 2023, the Oslo-based carrier said in a statement late on Tuesday.

