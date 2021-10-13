EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A. Howard Rafferty Jr., 77, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital. Howard was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Adron Howard Sr. and Margaret Emogene (Ballard) Rafferty. Howard was diagnosed with polio at the age of 5 and was disabled all of his life. He graduated from Rockport High School and Indiana State University in Terre Haute. He held various jobs during his lifetime.