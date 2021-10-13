CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

James Leonard Hallman

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Leonard Hallman, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Oct. 21, 1941, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Charles Leonard Hallman and Doris Tolbert Hallman. Jim received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Georgia and retired from River Velley Behavioral Health and Kentucky Department of Corrections. Jim enjoyed his quiet time at his place at Rough River Lake, was an avid reader, loved watching documentaries on TV and DVD and anything to do with history, especially the Civil War and World War II.

Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
City
Lexington, KY
