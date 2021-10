Kids across the mountains of Western North Carolina are showing up in a big way for the animals at the WNC Nature Center. In September, the Friends of the WNC Nature Center announced they were raising money to support repairs to Brandon’s Otter Falls, the habitat of river otters Obi-Wan and Olive. “The response was tremendous,” Development Director Kate Frost says, “and we received some really special notes with the donations that came in. Two-dollar bills from the Tooth Fairy, allowances that had been matched by parents, and colorful pictures were given by kids to support the otters.” The fundraising goal was met, and repairs should begin on the otter habitat this fall. Obi and Olive will soon be able to enjoy their newly fixed pool!

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO