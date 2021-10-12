CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Blessing of Persistent Prayer

By Guy M. Richard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrayer may well be the most convicting subject in the Christian life. I know it certainly is for me. I readily admit that I don’t pray as often as I ought, as eloquently as I ought, as fervently as I ought, or as comprehensively as I ought. And I have yet to meet another Christian for whom this is not true. Each of us, as a follower of Christ, is painfully aware of the number of times we have fallen asleep while praying or the number of occasions in which our minds have wandered and gotten sidetracked. We are painfully aware of how frequently our prayers have been cold and clinical or how often they have been small and focused only on ourselves and our immediate circumstances. No matter who we are or how much we have studied or how long we have been Christians, we all feel a little inadequate when it comes to prayer.

