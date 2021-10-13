Badalona Dracs sign FAF Division III All American RB Hunter Belzo
The reigning Spanish champions, the Badalona Dracs, have signed running back Hunter Belzo from the University of Springfield (NCAA Div. III). The versatile 5’9″, 190 pound, 24-year-old Belzo, a native of Meridien, Connecticut, spent four years (2016-20) at Springfield amassing 2,332 yards rushing, scoring 27 touchdowns while lining up as a running back, wide receiver and at times quarterback. He helped Springfield win the NEWMAC conference title and was named to the All-Conference team in three out of his four years. He was also named to the Noontime Sports All-New England team and was an FAF All American.www.americanfootballinternational.com
