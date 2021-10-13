CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers’ Walker Buehler delivers on short rest against Giants

By J.P. Hoornstra
San Bernardino County Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one in the Dodgers’ front office or coaching staff had to ask Walker Buehler the question. He had already come to them with the answer. So it was that Buehler found himself back on the mound when Game 4 of the National League Division Series turned into a potential elimination scenario for the Dodgers. It was his first career start on less than four days’ rest.

