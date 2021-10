The mysterious Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for pre-order on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 5:00 a.m. PDT in 60 countries and will launch on October 15. As per industry reports, Apple will face some shipment shortages of the new Apple Watch series due to production delays and the company is likely to give long delivery dates. Therefore, it is best to pre-order the smartwatch, if you are looking to buy a new model.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO