Different people taking the same drug can have markedly different responses to the same dose. While many people will get the intended effects, some may get little to no benefit, and others may get unwanted side effects. As a pharmacist who researches the safety and effectiveness of drugs, I know there are several reasons why this occurs, including individual physical differences, drug interactions and inflammation. Genetic differences The liver has a collection of enzymes called the cytochrome P450 system that metabolize, or break down, many drugs so they can be removed from the body. The DNA, or genetic material, of cells contain the...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO