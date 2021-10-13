Local governments hold roundtable discussion on recreational marijuana sales
RONAN — Representatives from local, county and tribal government met last week to discuss strategies for regulating recreational marijuana sales which are set to begin Jan. 1, 2022. Montana voters approved the sale of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older during the 2020 election. HB 701, passed in the 2021 legislative session, places oversight with the Department of Revenue, “provides for a local-option marijuana excise tax” and a requirement for local government approval.www.valleyjournal.net
