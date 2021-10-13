CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ronan, MT

Local governments hold roundtable discussion on recreational marijuana sales

By Summer Goddard
valleyjournal.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRONAN — Representatives from local, county and tribal government met last week to discuss strategies for regulating recreational marijuana sales which are set to begin Jan. 1, 2022. Montana voters approved the sale of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older during the 2020 election. HB 701, passed in the 2021 legislative session, places oversight with the Department of Revenue, “provides for a local-option marijuana excise tax” and a requirement for local government approval.

www.valleyjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronan, MT
City
Polson, MT
Lake County, MT
Government
State
Montana State
County
Lake County, MT
Polson, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#County Government#Marijuana Laws#The Department Of Revenue#Hb

Comments / 0

Community Policy