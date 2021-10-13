Polson man makes plea deal

POLSON — A Polson man who was involved in an armed stand-off with police and caused the residents of a trailer court to evacuate their homes, has entered a plea agreement that could resolve most of the criminal matters stemming from the incident. Edward Dale Hardy, 63, entered a plea of guilty at District Court in Polson on Oct. 7 to one count of felony assault with a weapon. The plea agreement calls for felony charges of kidnapping and criminal endangerment to be dismissed at sentencing.