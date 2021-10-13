Polson School District spends nearly $5M in ESSER III funds to improve school facilities

Replacing a 1950s cast iron boiler in the Cherry Valley Elementary School was one of the many initiatives targeted by the Polson School District in an effort to improve its school facilities. The old boiler has been on the fritz for years. Polson custodial staff fixed it repeatedly, fearing the day it would become unrepairable. “It is boiler miracle that it lasted this long. It’s required multiple repair jobs and each time we weren’t sure we could revive it,” said Dan Giles, director of maintenance. The district is also replacing piping at Cherry Valley and improving the overall air quality.