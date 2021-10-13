What's on your wish list this year? Vote now for the best holiday gifts

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Do you hear that? The faint Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, and Bing Crosby playing in the background? That can only mean one thing: The 2021 holiday season is quickly approaching. To help you get ahead on your shopping list (because shipping and fulfillment delays are inevitable due to the general rush and ongoing pandemic), Amazon Beauty unveiled its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul. Beginning Monday, October 4 all the way through Monday, October 25, customers will have access to major deals across curated categories like Holiday Look, Winter Skin Care, Men's Grooming, Appliances, and Fragrances. Participating brands run the gamut between prestige brands like Drybar and EltaMD and drugstore darlings like NYX Professional Makeup, Real Techniques, Crest, and more. As usual, most items qualify for two-day Prime shipping.
Comments / 0