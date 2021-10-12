CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia to Test COVID-19 Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will test a nasal spray form of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 among adult volunteers, according to a state document published on Tuesday, as the country struggles to rein in rising numbers of infections and deaths. Russia was quick to develop and launch its Sputnik...

milwaukeesun.com

WHO says COVID-19 testing, vaccination decline in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 7 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that there has been a drop in COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Afghanistan since August and nearly 1.6 million doses of vaccine could expire if not used quickly, local media has said. The WHO and its partners are...
WORLD
Reuters

UAE authorises Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine - Russia's RDIF

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has authorised the Russia-developed one-shot Sputnik Light as both a standalone COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, Russia’s sovereign fund RDIF said on Wednesday. Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Heavens.
WORLD
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Russia accused of stealing data on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Earlier this week, news broke that Russia had allegedly stolen the blueprints for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to make its own jab, Sputnik V. According to a report by The Sun, security services informed government ministers that a spy for the Russian state had stolen information on the technology behind Vaxzevria, the UK-based company’s shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vladimir Putin
WRAL News

South African regulator rejects Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

JOHANNESBURG — The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, or SAHPRA, said in a statement Tuesday that the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not...
WORLD
The Independent

Russia hits another record of daily coronavirus deaths

Russia registered another daily record of coronavirus deaths Tuesday as rapidly surging contagion raised pressure on the country's health care system.The government task force reported 1,015 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. That brought the total death toll to 225,325 — by far the highest in Europe It also registered 33,740 new infections over the past day.The daily coronavirus mortality numbers have been surging for weeks and topped 1,000 for the first time over the weekend amid sluggish vaccination rates and the government's reluctance to toughen restrictions. Russian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid 19 Vaccine#St Petersburg#Reuters#Russians
US News and World Report

Kenya Lifts COVID-19 Curfew as Infection Rates Ease, President Says

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya lifted a nationwide curfew on Wednesday that has been in place since March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced. The East African nation, which has a population of 54 million, has recorded 252,199 infections since the pandemic erupted and 5,233 COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Putin Approves Week-Long Russian Workplace Shutdown as COVID-19 Surges

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Coronavirus-related deaths across Russia in the past 24 hours hit yet another daily record at 1,028, with 34,073...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Russians ordered to stay off work for 1 week as COVID deaths rise

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered most Russians to stay off work for a week later this month amid rising COVID-19 infections and deaths, and he strongly urged reluctant citizens to get vaccinated. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,028 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
precisionvaccinations.com

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Russia-led bloc holds large-scale drills near Tajik-Afghan border

DUSHANBE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A Russia-led post-Soviet security bloc started its largest military drills near the Tajik-Afghan border in years on Monday amid cross-border tensions ahead of talks between Afghanistan's new Taliban leaders and major regional powers. Unlike Afghanistan's other northern neighbours who have de facto acknowledged the Taliban...
MILITARY
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

Last week's meeting between Russia and Saudi Arabia to deepen cooperation in energy and other sectors shows that Moscow is serious about splitting Riyadh away from its long-time ally, the U.S. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’. While the...
WORLD

