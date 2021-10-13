CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants pushed to decisive Game 5 by rivals

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- The Giants and Dodgers’ epic battle for the National League West came down to the final day of the regular season. Fittingly, their historic matchup in the NL Division Series will come down to the wire as well. The Giants couldn’t close out the Dodgers following a...

www.mlb.com

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
yoursun.com

Rivals Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic

SAN FRANCISCO — Mookie Betts is ready to throw out all the wins his Dodgers and the rival Giants piled up on the way to a frenetic regular-season finish. San Francisco edged the defending World Series champions by a single game for first place in the NL West, 107 victories to 106 — a total of 213 wins between them.
NBC Sports

Twitter reacts to Giants, rival Dodgers meeting in NLDS

Well, well, well, if it isn't those boys in blue again. After the Dodgers walked off against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game Wednesday night, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Giants have a date with destiny in the NLDS. You couldn't have scripted a series...
Oroville Mercury-Register

Live Game 1 updates: SF Giants open NLDS vs. rival Dodgers

GAME ESSENTIALS: Giants (107-55) vs. Dodgers (106-56) at Oracle Park, 6:37 p.m. PT. TV: TBS; Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Ron Darling (color commentary), Lauren Shehadi (on-field reporter). PITCHERS: Logan Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47 ERA) ODDS: Dodgers -135; Giants +125. OVER/UNDER: 7. SERIES: Giants won this year’s...
KTVU FOX 2

Giants brace for longtime rival Dodgers in NLDS matchup

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Giants won an astonishing 107 games this season. But, that's in the past as the team prepares to meet the Dodgers in the postseason playoff series. It’s the first time the rivals have met in the postseason and fans are thrilled. "There's no doubt...
