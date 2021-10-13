CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, KY

Marvin Glen Gilbert

By tburgess
 6 days ago

Marvin Glen Gilbert, 76, of Fulton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He was born on Nov. 3, 1944 in Graves County, to the late Bruce and Hazel McCalister Gilbert. Marvin was a member of the Water Valley Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Wingo High School in 1962 and worked for Holt Construction and then went into farming. Marvin also owned and operated Gilbert Construction. He lived all of life in this area.

#Wingo High School#Holt Construction#Gilbert Construction#Hornbeak Funeral Home
