Movie Review: The suspense bleeds out of “HALLOWEEN KILLS”

rue-morgue.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony Michael Hall and Judy Greer. Written by Scott Teems, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green. Although the two are otherwise most dissimilar, the makers of both 1981’s original HALLOWEEN II and the new HALLOWEEN KILLS were faced with the same dilemma when conceiving their picking-up-right-where-the-previous-movie-left-off sequels. Resilient heroine Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis in both) was nonetheless left in pretty messed-up condition by her first encounter with Michael Myers, so the only plausible place for her to go was Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, which would seem to limit her involvement in the ensuing action. HALLOWEEN II’s creators found ways to keep the focus more or less on Laurie throughout their film; in HALLOWEEN KILLS, she’s sidelined for the bulk of the runtime.

