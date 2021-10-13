CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

McConnell challenges Garland on DOJ effort to address threats against public school board members and teachers

redlakenationnews.com
 6 days ago

Washington (CNN) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday told Attorney General Merrick Garland that parents "absolutely should be telling" local schools what to teach amid a debate over mask and vaccine mandates, the role of racial equity education and transgender rights in schools that has become a flash point ahead of the 2022 midterms.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kenosha News.com

Wisconsin school board association condemns threats made against local members

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards on Thursday condemned a growing number of threats against school board members across the state related to COVID-19 regulations and other hot-button political issues. “Unfortunately, there have been some isolated incidents in the state recently involving threats to the personal safety of board members,”...
WISCONSIN STATE
WUKY

On tumultuous school board meetings, McConnell, Garland paint different pictures

In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says parents “absolutely should be telling their local schools what to teach.” The letter comes in response to a Justice Department memo signaling new steps to address harassment of school officials. With tensions boiling over in...
EDUCATION
WGN Radio

Congress members have ‘grave concerns’ over DOJ’s investigation into school board threats

ST. LOUIS– More than 60 members of Congress have sent a letter saying they have ‘grave concerns’ with the U.S. Attorney General’s recent announcement to investigate ‘criminal conduct’ occurring at school board meetings across the country. Earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

Justice Department Plans Crackdown On COVID Threats Against Teachers, School Boards

The Department of Justice is holding meetings to address mounting threats against teachers, administrators and school board members in heated conflicts over COVID-19 safety policies. The plans include a task force to address a “spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence” against school boards, administrators and staff, Attorney General...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Merrick Garland
Bakersfield Channel

Garland says authorities will target school board threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is directing the FBI and U.S. attorneys to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation's public schools. Last week the National School Boards Association asked President...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Senate Republican#Kentucky Republican#Cnn#The Justice Department
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Garland asks FBI to address recent ‘disturbing spike’ in threats against educators

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday ordered the FBI to work with local leaders nationwide to address what he called a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence” against educators and school board members over highly politicized issues such as mask mandates and interpretations of critical race theory.
LAW
wmfe.org

Listen in: Brevard School Board revises public comment rules as violence, threats against school board members rises across country

The Brevard County School Board voted last night to amend public comment rules at school board meetings after a number of unruly meetings that led to residents being arrested. The board voted 4 to 1 to move non-agenda items to the end of meetings and to stop speakers from raising signs. The resolution also allows board members to limit the number of speakers at meetings.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman David Price

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman David Price of North Carolina:. “For over three decades, Congressman David Price has been a valued and trusted voice in the House Democratic Caucus. His longtime leadership for the people of North Carolina’s Fourth and our nation will be missed upon his retirement next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy