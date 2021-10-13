McConnell challenges Garland on DOJ effort to address threats against public school board members and teachers
Washington (CNN) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday told Attorney General Merrick Garland that parents "absolutely should be telling" local schools what to teach amid a debate over mask and vaccine mandates, the role of racial equity education and transgender rights in schools that has become a flash point ahead of the 2022 midterms.www.redlakenationnews.com
