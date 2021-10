PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It should be a very good one down in Port St. Joe come Friday night. That match up our Game of the Week, South Walton at Port St. Joe. Coach Phil Tisa and his Seahawks will be taking a 4-1 record east with them Friday as they travel to take on the Sharks. South Walton in the 4A class, St. Joe in 1-A, but again nobody thinks playing St. Joe is “playing down”. Heck the Seahawks lone loss was to another 1A powerhouse Baker. South Walton rebounding nicely from that with successive wins over Bay at home, and Marianna on the road.

PORT SAINT JOE, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO