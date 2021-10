This article is part of a partnership with Leadership Health Care, with more installments to follow after the group’s next two events. Where do we go from here? That was the question posed during Leadership Health Care’s first event in a three-part health policy series. On Thursday, a group of Nashville health care emerging leaders heard from Paul Keckley, managing editor of the Keckley Report, and Alex Jahangir, board chair of the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Health, about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Nashville and the future of federal, state and local health care policy.

