CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

redlakenationnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - One reason America's employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That's equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Amazon Hiring For 1,500 Seasonal Jobs In Massachusetts, Offering Sign-On Bonuses Up To $3,000

BOSTON (CBS) — Amazon announced Monday it is hiring for 150,000 seasonal positions across the United States, including about 1,500 jobs in Massachusetts. CBS News reports that’s a bigger holiday goal than last year, when the company sought to add 100,000 temporary workers. Amazon says the positions have an average starting pay of $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 are being offered. Click here for more information on how to apply. Amazon has increased pay and benefits amid the ongoing worker shortage, CBS News reports. “We’re spending a lot of money on signing and incentives,” Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told an analysts call in July. “And while we have very good staffing levels, it’s not without a cost. It’s a very competitive labor market out there, and certainly, the biggest contributor to inflationary pressures that we’re seeing in the business.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Worth $5,000 Coming To Selected Americans; Who Will Get One?

Several families around the country, mostly those with low and middle incomes, are being provided a variety of stimulus check payments. These would provide them with a much-needed cash boost while they deal with the economic disaster caused by the pandemic, which is only worsened by the government protocols linked to them.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
News 8 WROC

Commerce head out to save US jobs, 1 computer chip at a time

The United States once accounted for 40% of chip-making worldwide; now it's 12%. The cost of making a chip in the United States is 30% higher than in Taiwan and South Korea. A chipmaker must spend tens of millions of dollars on a prototype before seeing any revenue, a barrier for start-ups.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Labor Department
redlakenationnews.com

Target to invest $100 million in Black-led organizations

Target Corp. will invest $100 million in Black-led organizations through 2025 as it continues to realign its philanthropic priorities. The investment, which will include non-profits and programs that work to elevate Black voices, will be made through the Minneapolis-based retail chain and its foundation "to help fuel economic prosperity in Black communities across the country," according to a Target blog post Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
TechSpot

Amazon is hiring 150,000 people to help during the holidays

In brief: Amazon is expecting another big holiday season, and the e-commerce giant is hiring extra help to handle the uptick in anticipated orders. Amazon has announced the opening of 150,000 seasonal jobs across the US, with an average starting pay of $18 an hour in addition to sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 and an extra $3 per hour based on shifts in many locations.
BUSINESS
The Week

Large employers fear vaccine mandates will chase away workers. But 'real world data tells a different story.'

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across federal agencies and among many private businesses, companies that fall under the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement are worried about employees quitting, a new poll has found. President Biden directed the Labor Department to develop a rule that companies with 100+ employees must require...
INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
WLNS

Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider mandate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan business groups on Monday urged President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but said, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter. The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and six local chambers […]
MICHIGAN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates. Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Food prices will go up ‘tremendously’: Billionaire supermarket owner

Americans will see food costs rise "tremendously" in the coming weeks, according to billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis. Catsimatidis, who is the president of Gristedes and D'Agostino Foods, discussed his concerns about inflation and supply chain issues on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," and warned companies like Nabisco, Pepsi and Coke will begin to prioritize products and raise prices in order to get ahead.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy