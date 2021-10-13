Target to invest $100 million in Black-led organizations
Target Corp. will invest $100 million in Black-led organizations through 2025 as it continues to realign its philanthropic priorities. The investment, which will include non-profits and programs that work to elevate Black voices, will be made through the Minneapolis-based retail chain and its foundation "to help fuel economic prosperity in Black communities across the country," according to a Target blog post Tuesday.www.redlakenationnews.com
