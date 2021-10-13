CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers Force Game 5 At Oracle In NLDS, Beat Giants 7-2

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — The Giants will head home to Oracle for Game 5 after Tuesday night’s decisive 7-2 loss to Los Angeles in Game 4 of the NL Division Series at Dodger’s Stadium.

The Giants were one win away from their first trip to the NLCS since 2014 after topping the Dodgers in Game 3, thanks to Evan Longoria’s amazing solo homer.

On Tuesday, The Dodgers got out front in the first inning and stayed there all night — scoring in the the 1st, 2nd 4th and 5th innings. The Giants got on the board with a pair of groundouts, bringing the score to 5-to-2 by the 6th.

Finally, Will Smith scored a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth bringing the score to 7-to-2.

The Dodgers were on the brink of elimination but beating LA was not going to be easy. LA scored early and often as they jumped out to an early 4-0 lead.

“It’s a little disappointing but we’re big boys, we’ll come back if we have to,” said Giants fan Rick Galliani.

The fans at Finnegan’s Restaurant & Bar, in Novato never gave up hope. Many here have been Giants fans for decades.

Greg Fletcher says he even went to school with one of the best to ever wear the orange and black.

“I used to go to elementary school with Barry bonds and my dad was a giants fan so it just kept on going,” explains Fletcher.

While the fans would’ve like to close this series out with LA Tuesday night, they are confident the team with the best regular season record in baseball can take care of business in game 5.

“I wanted to finish it out tonight because I don’t trust the Dodgers to lay down,” said Galliani.

Seamus Healy added, “I think they can make it to the next round.”

So, Game 5 will be Thursday. While Desclafani and the pen struggled, it will be Logan Webb on the mound on Thursday. He just shut out the Dodgers in Game 1.

The winner will face the Atlanta Braves in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

Andrea Nakano contributed to this report.

