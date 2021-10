Nintendo Switch Online has always been a bit of a bizarre value proposition. The service is all but necessary for its online play, and it’s value-adding efforts haven’t always landed. Sure, having access to a growing library of NES and SNES games is nice, but the growth of that service has slowed pretty drastically since it launched, and it’s no Game Boy — a system that far, far more people would have nostalgia for. Still, at just $30 a year for an individual, and $55 for a family group of up to 8 people, it was significantly cheaper than similar paid-online subscriptions from Sony and Microsoft. It was worth it, just barely, for how relatively cheap it all was.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO