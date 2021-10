— A Columbiana man reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday that he lost his phone at Walmart in Salem and the location of the phone was showing in Youngstown. — A woman in the 900 block of Franklin Avenue reported at 1:56 p.m. Friday that her husband’s sister was there harassing her and she didn’t want her in the home. Her husband said he invited his sister and was in the process of evicting his wife. Officers had been there several times the past two days for several civil matters. The woman was told her husband can invite anyone he wants to the residence. He denied his sister made any threats. The woman had called police at 10:57 a.m. Friday saying her husband let a family member take their television and was told it’s a civil matter. She also called at 5:37 p.m. Thursday to say her husband took the vehicle and was threatening to change the title, but she was told it’s civil since they’re still married. She had called earlier Thursday claiming he left with the car after an argument and there were allegations that he threatened to damage the car, but he said he didn’t. Police explained they were legally married and it’s a civil matter, not criminal.

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO