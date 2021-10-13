CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Stolen Bruce’s Beach Property Returned to Black Family

Cover picture for the articleNNPA NEWSWIRE — The story behind Bruce’s Beach tells a narrative of Black ownership in America. The original property owners of the resort, Charles and Willa Bruce, had their land seized by the City of Manhattan Beach. The local government managed the rights to the land for almost 100 years. However, on Thursday, September 30, the authority of Bruce’s Beach has been given back to the descendants of the original landowners.

