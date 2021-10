The start of an oxygen “dive” at Aviv Clinics feels familiar to anyone who’s ever flown on vacation - your ears popping every few seconds before settling in. Except this destination is unlike any other on the journey to redefine aging. Patients are departing Aviv’s cabins with healthier brains that function better and drive the body more ably. After all, Aviv does mean “spring.” “Our clients are telling us what is most important to their lifestyle as our clinicians help them achieve their goals,” said CEO Dave Globig, “particularly around cognitive strength, physical mobility and endurance, and the confidence to live a fulfilling independent lifestyle.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO